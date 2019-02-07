Third suspect arrested for card fraud after credit cards were stolen from a vehicle, deputies say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg deputies announced that third suspect has been arrested in last month’s theft or credit cards taken from a vehicle.

James Erskin Keller, 32, charged with five counts of financial transaction card fraud.

Keller’s bond was set at $10,000 on Thursday.

Treasure Thomas, 19, of St. Matthews, and Tracy Wilson, 19, of Orangeburg, were each charged last week with four counts of financial transaction card fraud.

They are both out on a $10,000 bond set on each.

Ravenell said initially the two women were being sought after security video footage taken at Walmart depicted Thomas and Wilson leaving the North Road business after the stole cards were used.

Information developed during the investigation led to Keller, who is believed to be depicted later in the same video footage.

The cards were first reported stolen by an Orangeburg man who said he had on January 19 parked his car at a St. Matthews Road location. The victim said suspicious charges began showing up on his credit card that same day.

Brunson is accused of using the cards at various businesses along St. Matthews Road.

The cards were used to make illegal purchases in excess of $2,000.