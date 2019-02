Update: Continuation of work at Mallard Apartments, no residents relocated

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Work is continuing at the Mallard Apartments after the City notified residents that they had just 48 hours to evacuate if the units were not brought up to code.

On Wednesday, the fire department discovered several code violations at the Howell Court homes including apartments with no heat and gas leaks.

A spokesperson for the apartment complex says at this time, no residents have relocated.