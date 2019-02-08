4th lawsuit filed against CHA in Allen Benedict fallout

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A 4th lawsuit has been filed against the Columbia Housing Authority after two people were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning at Allen Benedict Court apartments.

The law suit obtained by ABC Columbia through the Richland Co. clerk of court’s office was filed by former residents of the complex Deborah and Benjamin Hill.

Three other lawsuits have been filed against CHA, but this is the first to name Columbia Housing Authority Executive Director Gilbert Walker

and Commissioner Bobby Gist.

An inspection of the public housing complex following the deaths found a litany of code violations including multiple gas leaks.

The inspection prompted the city of Columbia to permanently close the facility prompting the evacuation of 411 residents.