Deputies: Suspect wanted for robbing 8 convenience stores in Richland County found

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/cO2PQCf5qnE” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have arrested a man who was wanted for robbing eight convenience stores in Richland County. Four on Two Notch Road, three on Rabon Road and 1 in Forest Acres.

Howard Smalley, 57 is charged with eight cunts of robbery. Smalley will be extradited to Richland County and booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Smalley was previously arrested on charges of marijuana, driving with a suspended license and domestic violence, dating back to the mid to late 2000s.