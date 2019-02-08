Haagen-Dazs: Booze-infused ice cream is coming your way

ABC Team,

<iframe width=”476″ height=”267″ src=”https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5127964″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen></iframe>

Haagen-Dazs has combined two favorites into one carton of ice cream.

It’s rolling out five flavors of alcohol-infused ice cream, a new cookie square and a non-dairy option.

The new flavors are Irish Cream Brownie, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch and Bourbon Praline Pecan. The non-dairy option is called Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee. The cookie squares will be Irish Cream.

You’re probably not going to get intoxicated from these frozen treats. Each product contains less than 0.5 percent alcohol by volume.

Haagen-Dazs said the boozy ice cream will be widely available by April.

 

 

Categories: National News, News
