Prominent Attorney slated to speak a commemorative ceremony

ORANGEBURG S.C. (WOLO)- Its been 51 years since the Orangeburg massacre and one local historically black college has not forgotten.

South Carolina State University has been honoring the victims of this deadly day for over half a century.

On February 8, 1968 State troopers shot into a crowed of unarmed black students killing three and injuring over two dozen others, following a three day protest of a local bowling alley.

Friday SCSU will be wrapping up its final day of its commemorative events with this year’s theme “Celebrating the Progress and Sustaining the Promise”.

Civil Rights attorney Benjamin Crump, known as the attorney for the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, is slated as guest speaker for Friday’s ceremony starting at 11 a.m. in the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium.

The ceremony will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony, as well as a candle lighting to honor the victims of the deadly shooting.