Gamecocks Score Four In The Seventh To Beat Notre Dame

PUERTO VALLARTA, MEXICO — A walk and single in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference as No. 9 South Carolina softball produced a thrilling 7-4 comeback victory over Notre Dame on Saturday at Nancy Almarez Stadium. The Gamecocks entered the seventh trailing 4-3 but a Madison Owens walk and Kenzi Maguire single helped Carolina produce the needed runs to complete the win.

South Carolina (3-1) showed poise from start to finish in a hard-fought game that saw Notre Dame take a 3-0 lead through one and a 4-3 advantage through six.

The Irish grabbed all the early momentum in the first, scoring three runs on a ball sent over the heads in the outfield and a two-run home run the next at bat to take a 3-0 lead through one.

Notre Dame held the lead at 3-0 until the top of the third when Maguire sent a ball over the wall in left to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Mackenzie Boesel picked an opportune time to hit her first home run of the season, blasting a two-out, two-run home run to tie the game at 3-3.

The Irish took the lead for the final time in the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run to make it 4-3.

In the top of the seventh, Jana Johns started the frame with a single to get some momentum rolling and the Gamecocks never looked back from there. Cayla Drotar’s single, a Kennedy Clark sacrifice bunt and Haley Simpson single to score a run and tie the game set up the eventual Maguire and Owens heroics.

Drotar (1-0) earned the victory in the circle, going three innings in relief with just two hits allowed.

At the plate, Simpson shined going 3-for-3 with a run and RBI. Maguire also improved upon her hot start to the season, going 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBI.

NOTES: