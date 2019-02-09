South Carolina man gets 30 years for bombs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for planting several real and fake bombs around his house in South Carolina.

Only one person suffered minor injuries from one of the bombs placed in Anderson County in the winter of 2018.

Prosecutors say Wesley Dallas Ayers struck fear in the community in part by trying to make the bombs look like the work of Islamic terrorists.

In court documents, Ayers’ lawyer said Ayers was a severely troubled man with a fifth-grade education. He was mad at drug dealers who had him hooked on methamphetamines and was trying to scare them out of the drug business.

The bombs were placed on public roads, including a pipe bomb inside a basket with a teddy bear with nails as shrapnel.