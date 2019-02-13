HIGHLIGHTS: High school basketball playoffs Wednesday Feb 13, 2019 11:48 PM EST Mike Gillespie, Click the video to watch first round playoff highlights from Lexington, Dutch Fork, Spring Valley, Irmo, Westwood, Ridge View, AC Flora, and Gray Collegiate. Categories: Local Sports, Sports ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated Frank Martin on Tennessee: “They’re a ... Johnson’s jumper gives Miami 65-64 win over ... Gamecocks fall on the road at No. 1 Tennessee, 85-... Gamecock defensive lineman Josh Belk leaving progr...