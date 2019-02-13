Students from Richland Two rallied at the State House to discuss impact of the arts in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – On Wednesday, 250 students from Richland School District Two met on the State House steps to sing.

It’s part of Arts Advocacy week.

Advocates from across the state rallied at the State House and met with legislators to talk about the impact of the arts in the Palmetto State.

They also made requests for funding and policies that support the arts.

All of the students who participated today were from Richland School District Two schools.