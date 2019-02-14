Deputies: Murder investigation underway after man was shot and ejected from vehicle during crash

COLUMBIA, S.C (WOLO)- Columbia Police Department officers are now investigating a murder following the death of a male victim from last weekend’s shooting on Shop Road.

Shamar M. Johnson, 22, has been identified as the victim by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.

The autopsy conducted today revealed that Johnson died as a result of complications from blood loss and trauma associated with the collision, and gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Johnson was transported to the hospital on February 9, 2019 after being ejected from a vehicle during a single-vehicle collision on Shop Road at I-77.

When officers responded to the scene shortly after 3:00 a.m., they found Johnson with severe injuries sustained in the crash. Medical staff later advised that Johnson also suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Citizen with any information to aid with the investigation are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC