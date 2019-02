Survey: The average person will $162 on their sweetheart for Valentine’s Day

(WOLO) – How much did you spend on your Valentines’s today?

According to the National Retail Federation, the average person will spend about $162 to shower their significant other with love.

That’s an expected record-breaking total of $20.7 billion.

It’s not just significant others cashing in on the holiday, the survey found that 20% of those surveyed said they plan to buy a gift for their pets.