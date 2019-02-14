Suspected voyeur in Sumter County is arrested after multiple incidents

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department have arrested a man accused of multiple voyeurism incidents this week.

Officers say Floyd Bryant, 39, is connected to incidents at Walmart, T.J. Maxx, and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

According to investigators, Bryant would get close to the victims and, without their knowledge, took photos or videos of them while reaching beneath their clothing.

Authorities say on Wednesday, Bryant was charged with 18 counts of voyeurism, after he was initially charged with two counts of voyeurism in August 2018.

Bryant is held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, where he was denied bond.