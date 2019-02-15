Donations distributed to Allen Benedict Court residents

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Former Allen Benedict Court residents got to stock up on items they have been struggling to get since being removed from their homes a month ago. Friday, the Columbia Housing Authority hosted a giveaway so that all the donations they have received so far could be distributed.

Not only were they able to get basic necessities, but they also got a hot meal.

“It’s tiring, it’s exhausting. You know, they’re ready to be settled,” Jameshia said. Jamesha and her family of five little girls are still staying in an extended stay hotel. She was able to pack up boxes and bags of items they desperately needed.

“Clothes, tissue, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, cups. Just different stuff. Just a lot of necessities we really did need,” Jameshia said.

“Food, clothing, wipes, pads, tampons, you name it,” Myeshia Marshall said.

Members of the Benedict College football team were earning their stripes as they served up a hot meal for the hundreds of families.

“More kept coming, and kept coming, and as I said, I’m here to serve. That’s all that matters,” Rashaad Miller said.

“They’ve basically got everything everyone needs out here. You can take more than one item, whatever you need you can take. They’re not stopping you from taking anything,” Jameshia said.

Residents are thankful their community has rallied behind them, to help them get back on their feet until they’re able to find permanent housing. Jameshia said the event was kind of like a reunion and everyone could smile because a few of their worries were taken care of.

“It’s appreciated. It’s really appreciated. It’s good to see people out here smiling, laughing,” Jameshia said.