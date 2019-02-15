Pre-sale tickets for St.Pats in Five Points starting tomorrow

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Beginning Saturday, February 16th, pre-sales tickets will be begin for St.Pat’s in Five Points.

St.Pat’s in Five Points, is one of the largest St.Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Southeast.

Five stores in the Five Points area are armed with hundreds of general admission tickets to save interested festival goers time and money.

General admission pre-sale tickers are $20 (cash only) at the following locations:

Cola Kicks – 902 Harden Street

Cycle Center – 1001 Harden Street

Green’s Beverages – 400 Assembly Street

Village Idiot Pizza – 2009 Devine Street

Yesterday’s – 2030 Devine Street

Tickets for the St. Pat’s VIP are currently available online only. Those tickets are $125 and include festival admission, food, open bar, premiere and exclusive viewing of a main stage from Saluda’s wrap around porch and clean restrooms.

For any additional information about the festival, visit St. Pats in Five Points website.