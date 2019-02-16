Police arrest 5 for trafficking marijuana into Sumter from California

SUMTER,SC (WOLO)- Five members of a drug trafficking ring has been arrested after a several-months-long investigation. Officers say the group is responsible for bringing at least 500 lbs. of marijuana into Sumter from California.

During the investigation by the Sumter Police Department’s Organized Crime and Vice Control Unit with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service officers were able to identify four people involved in the purchase and shipment of marijuana through the mail to Sumter. A fifth person affiliated with the ring also was charged.

 Leroy Dixon, 51, of 215 Thomas Drive, is charged with two counts of trafficking marijuana (100 lbs or more but less 2000 lbs.), trafficking of marijuana (10 lbs. or more but less than 100 lbs.) and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

 Latanya Dixon, 41, also of 215 Thomas Drive, is charged with trafficking marijuana (100 lbs or more but less 2000 lbs.), trafficking of marijuana (10 lbs. or more but less than 100 lbs.) and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

 Tyrese Washington, 18, also of 215 Thomas Drive, trafficking of marijuana (10 lbs. or more but less than 100 lbs.) and criminal conspiracy.

 Gregory McCabe, 34, of 8 Lenoir St., is charged with trafficking marijuana (100 lbs or more but less 2000 lbs.) and criminal conspiracy.

 Cedric Stevens, 49, of 25 Cuttino Road, is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute marijuana within a half-mile from a school or park.

Leroy Dixon, authorities said, would purchase marijuana from a co-conspirator in California and have the marijuana mailed to addresses in Sumter.

The parcels would then be picked up by Latanya Dixon, his wife, and others and brought to his home on

Thomas Drive.

While serving a warrant at the home following the controlled delivery of two parcels on Feb. 6, local and federal officers located 8 lbs. of marijuana packaged for sale, $3,000 in cash and two firearms. The two parcels delivered contained another 6 lbs. of marijuana.

All five suspects were booked at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center and released on bond.

An investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.