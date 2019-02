Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say just after midnight Sunday three people were shot at 2300 Gervais St.

That is in the area between Harden St and Millwood Ave. on the corner of Gervais and Oak St.

Investigators say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Richland Co. Coroner’s Office.

No arrests or suspects have been announced at this time.