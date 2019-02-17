Wreck becomes homicide probe after bullet wounds found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Investigators say what they initially thought was a traffic wreck on Interstate 77 in Columbia has turned into a homicide investigation.

Columbia Police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said 22-year-old Shamar Johnson was ejected from his car after it crashed into a median and overturned several times before landing in the woods along I-77 near the Shop Road exit around 3 a.m. Feb. 9.

Timmons said in a statement that doctors at the hospital found gunshot wounds on Johnson, who died several days later.

Timmons says it appears Johnson was shot somewhere else.

Timmons says police haven’t identified suspects or a motive in Johnson’s killing.

