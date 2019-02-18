Bette Milder to perform at the Oscars

(ABC News) – Two-time best actress nominee and Broadway Superstar, Bette Midler will sing at this year’s Oscars.

According to Variety, Milder will perform “the place where lost things go” from “Mary Poppins returns”, which is nominated for best song.

The Academy had originally planned only two performances for the best song category, but it received so much backlash all five will now get air time.

The 91st Academy Awards air right here on ABC Columbia.

The show starts this Sunday night at 8 p.m. and will be followed by a post-Oscar edition of ABC Columbia.