CPD updates investigation into Gervais St. shooting

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–New details were announced Monday in a weekend shooting that resulted in one death and two injuries.

Investigators say it happened just after 12:30am at Prince Hall Grand Masonic Lodge at an event hosted by the Metro’s Most Wanted Motorcycle Club.

Police say more than 400 people were attending the motorcycle club’s 10th anniversary.

The three shooting victims attended the event.

Richland Co. Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim who was killed at 21 year-old Darold Dantzler.

According to witnesses there were heated arguments between at least two groups of people prior to the shooting.

Police say crime scene investigators found at least 30 shell casings in the area.

Officers say at the time of the incident party-goers were not cooperative with police, since that time they say they have interviewed potential witnesses and are encouraging others to come forward.

Police say they believe there may be video or pictures taken during the celebration that could contain valuable information.

If you have any information on this incident call the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.