Deputies: Lexington man charged after stealing a van at gunpoint

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Lexington County man who deputies arrested Saturday is suspected of stealing a work van after pulling a gun on its driver Friday night.

Brian Ray King, 38, is charged with robbery and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on information detectives determined during their investigation, King pulled a gun on a man who was washing a work van and drove away in it Friday night,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Officers with the Cayce Department of Public Safety were a big help on this case when they apprehended King the next day in the stolen work van. They arrested him after a brief vehicle and foot pursuit.”

More charges related to the incident are expected against King, according to Koon.

King, a resident of Lexington, is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.