Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department are searching for a missing teen.

Investigators say Kayla Taylor, 15, was last seen at her home in Irmo around 10pm Sunday night.

Investigators say she has a medical condition that requires attention.

If you know where she is call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-S-C.