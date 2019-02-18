Drotar named SEC Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. —- For her efforts in the team’s four games over the weekend, South Carolina softball’s Cayla Drotar has been named SEC Player of the Week, the conference office announced today. Drotar posted a team-best 12 RBI at the plate and went 2-0 in the circle to help the Gamecocks sweep the Gamecock Invitational.

This is the first time this season the conference has recognized a Gamecock and the fifth time in the last two seasons. Drotar is the 13th SEC Player of the Week in Carolina history while the honor is her first.

Drotar hit .636 with a team-best 12 RBI in the four wins. A junior, she notably tied the school record for RBI in a game with eight as she hit two home runs in the win over Campbell on Saturday.