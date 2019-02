HIGHLIGHTS: Monday night girls high school basketball playoffs

Click the video to watch SCHSL girls high school basketball playoff highlights from Monday night.

5A Girls Scores:

James Island 50

Lexington 67

Sumter 57

Woodmont 54

Spring Valley 76

Nation Ford 45

4A Girls Scores:

Lower Richland 47

Westwood 63

AC Flora 28

Myrtle Beach 51

Ridge View 24

South Pointe 58

3A Girls Scores:

Keenan 79

Seneca 67

Swansea 27

Bishop England 57