Body found in a car at McDonald’s parking lot on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a person was found dead in a car at McDonald’s parking lot on Garners Ferry Road on Monday.

Officers say they discovered the body after 10 p.m.

Investigators haven’t said if foul play is suspected.

Richland County Coroner’s Office and Columbia Police are investigating this incident.

