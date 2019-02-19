Deputies: Woman injured in shooting off Bluff Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bluff Road where a woman was shot with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are determining a description of the suspect, who is possibly a male and the vehicle he was last seen driving.

Continue to follow ABC Columbia for more updates on this developing story.

