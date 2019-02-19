Deputies: Woman injured in shooting off Bluff Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bluff Road where a woman was shot with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are determining a description of the suspect, who is possibly a male and the vehicle he was last seen driving.

#CPDSCInvestigates: Shooting incident. Female victim struck in the arm. At this time, her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. pic.twitter.com/pH4rzscd6I — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 19, 2019

At this time, it appears that the victim was inside a vehicle with family members near Bluff Road when she was injured. The victim made it to Greenlawn Memorial Park where #CPDSC officers now investigating. pic.twitter.com/FZJr81oEQY — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 19, 2019

