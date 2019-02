Gamecocks host Ole Miss Tuesday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina (13-12, 8-4 SEC) hosts (RV/RV) Ole Miss (18-7, 8-4 SEC) on Tuesday night at Colonial Life Arena. The meeting is the only between the two schools this SEC regular season. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network with Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analyst) on the call.