Man charged with breaking into church, hitting employee

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies in Lexington Co. say a man broke in and then hit a woman in the face after she walked in on the crime.

Investigators say James Drayton, 24, is charged with assault and burglary.

Deputies say he threw a rock the a glass door at Red Bank United Methodist Church early Monday morning and forced his way in.

While he was inside, a church employee approached him, investigators say he hit her in the face.

She is expected to be okay.