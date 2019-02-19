Man charged with breaking into church, hitting employee

Rob Dew,

Courtesy:LCSD

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies in Lexington Co. say a man broke in and then hit a woman in the face after she walked in on the crime.
Investigators say James Drayton, 24,  is charged with assault and burglary.
Deputies say he threw a rock the a glass door at Red Bank United Methodist Church early Monday morning and forced his way in.
While he was inside, a church employee approached him, investigators say he hit her in the face.
She is expected to be okay.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Share

Related

Oscar Movie Review: The Favourite
Ariana Grande is first to earn top 3 spots on Bill...
Two arrested, one sought in Newberry Co. burglarie...
4 dead at home; police looking for 2nd crime scene

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android