No mail delivered to former ABC and Mallard residents in over a month, confusion on how to get it

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Residents of Allen Benedict Court have not been getting their mail delivered since being relocated and now residents at Mallard Apartments are facing the same confusion.

Former residents of Allen Benedict Court are frustrated with the lack of organization when it comes to getting anything, whether it documents, donations, or even their mail.

“There was a sign on the mailbox saying we have to pick up our mail from the post office until further notice,” one Howell Court Apartment resident said.

Some residents of Mallard apartments and all of the Allen Benedict court apartments had to be relocated because of gas leaks. Now on top of having to look for new permanent housing and finding public transportation, they say getting their mail is one added chore.

“Because I don’t have ways to get back and forth down here to get my mail. So I have to wait for it to accumulate until I get a ride to come down here,” Troy Herbert said, a former Allen Benedict Court Apartment resident.

According to the Columbia Housing Authority, they have been providing transportation for their residents to get to and from different locations. But Allen Benedict Court residents say that has not been the case.

“A lot of us are limited means are coming to the post office. They’re not taking us to the post office so a lot of us have to find ways to get down here. So it’s a bit much for us for us to be going back and forth needing things because some of us are looking for some special thing to come in the mail,” Herbert said.

There are some residents in the Howell Court Apartments that did not have to move, but yet, they say the same signs are on their mailboxes, and that their landlord hasn’t given them any idea why.

“What I went to through this morning to get my mail… it was ridiculous. I had to wait for over an hour to get my mail,” a frustrated resident said.

“Yes, this is stressful. Finding a place to stay is stressful. Right now there are a lot of things not available to us. This is stressful,” Herbert said.

ABC Columbia reached out to the management of the Mallard Apartments but we were unable to get a hold of them. We are waiting for more details from the CHA.