Sumter police have identified shooting victim found dead in embankment

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter police have now identified a man found shot and are working to locate a person he was seen with before his death.

Raphel Heywood Bostic, 29, of Columbia, was found dead at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday after railway workers spotted his body down an embankment from railroad tracks at Cook and South streets in Sumter.

Bostic was last seen Friday in Columbia while driving his car. He was accompanied by Matthew Tyrell Simmons, who is now wanted for questioning as police work to determine who killed Bostic and why.

Simmons, 27, of the Sumter area, is described as 5 feet 9 inches, weighing about 160 lbs and has brown eyes and hair.

Police also are looking for Bostic’s car, a green metallic-colored 2010 Honda Accord with S.C. license tag LYN 285.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sumter Police Department (803) 436-2700 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC