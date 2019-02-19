United Way of the Midlands starts online fundraiser for Allen-Benedict evacuees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – United Way of the Midlands is starting an online fundraiser for Allen-Benedict Court evacuees.
United Way officials say BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina donated $15,000 plus an additional $5,000 to match donations from the community.
The Salvation Army of the Midlands will administer the funds raised.
United Way says there are 3 ways to make requests if you’re a resident of Allen-Benedict Court:
- Contact the case management staff at Richland Library’s Main Branch
- Call an authorized case worker at Columbia Housing Authority
- Call CHA at 803-391-5704
If you want to make a donation, click here.