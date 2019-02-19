United Way of the Midlands starts online fundraiser for Allen-Benedict evacuees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – United Way of the Midlands is starting an online fundraiser for Allen-Benedict Court evacuees.

United Way officials say BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina donated $15,000 plus an additional $5,000 to match donations from the community.

The Salvation Army of the Midlands will administer the funds raised.

United Way says there are 3 ways to make requests if you’re a resident of Allen-Benedict Court:

  • Contact the case management staff at Richland Library’s Main Branch
  • Call an authorized case worker at Columbia Housing Authority
  • Call CHA at 803-391-5704

If you want to make a donation, click here.

