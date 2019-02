Cayce, S.C. (WOLO)– The Lexington Co. Coroner’s Office says a man died after being hit by a car in Cayce Tuesday night.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says Terry Sparks, 58, was walking in the roadway on Old Frink St. when he was hit.

Officials say the driver stopped and tried to render aid.

Fisher says sparks was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.