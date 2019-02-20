Expected weather forces changes to softball tournament in Charlotte

COLUMBIA, S.C. —- Due to expected inclement weather in the Charlotte area during the Charlotte First Pitch Classic, No. 14 South Carolina softball will face Youngstown State at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham on Saturday. First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. ET with free admission to the public.

Carolina’s Sunday game times for the tournament have changed, as well. Originally scheduled to play in Charlotte at 12:15 p.m. ET and 2:30 p.m. ET, the Gamecocks are now scheduled to play Charlotte at 2:00 p.m. ET and Winthrop at 4:00 p.m. ET, weather permitting.

Please continue to check back with gamecocksonline.com and on social media as the Sunday times are dependent upon inclement weather in Charlotte.

South Carolina returns to action tomorrow night at 4:00 p.m. ET to face Charleston Southern in Columbia.

FULL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET – South Carolina vs. Youngstown State (Columbia, S.C.)

Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET – South Carolina at Charlotte (Charlotte, N.C.)

Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET – South Carolina vs. Winthrop (Charlotte, N.C.)