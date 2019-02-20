Funeral and Memorial Services Set for Harold White

COLUMBIA (USC SID) — Funeral and memorial services have been set for former University of South Carolina coach / administrator Harold White, who passed away on Friday, Feb. 15 in Columbia, S.C.

The funeral is set for 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 22 at Brookland Baptist Church (1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, SC 29169). Visitation will be on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. at Palmer Memorial Chapel (1200 Fontaine Place, Columbia, SC 29223).

The University of South Carolina Athletics Department will be holding a tribute to Coach White on Thursday at 8 p.m. on the 600 level of the Press Box at Williams-Brice Stadium. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

For additional events celebrating the life of Coach White on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 21-22, go to Palmer Memorial Chapel’s website (https://www. palmermemorialchapel.com/).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the University of South Carolina College of Hospitality, Retail and Sports Management to the Harold A. White Endowment Scholarship Fund. To donate, log on to https://sc.edu/giving/givenow/ education/1863.

White came to USC in 1971 as a graduate assistant football coach. He served as the head of academic support for Gamecock student-athletes from 1973-89 and then returned to that position in 1993. At the time of his retirement in 2007, he was the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Academic Support and Student Services.

In 1993, White was awarded the prestigious Lan Hewlett Award by the National Association of Academic Advisors for Athletics (N4A) for his service in academic advising. White also had been the school’s NCAA compliance officer for two years after heading up the academic office. He also served in the role as director of Carolina’s Wellness Program for 11 years from 1988-99.

“The University of South Carolina Athletics Department and its student-athletes have been blessed throughout history to be impacted by so many great people and positive influences,” said Athletics Director Ray Tanner . “Harold White stands at the top of that list. Former Gamecock student-athletes who have become successful owe a debt of gratitude to Harold for the mentorship and positive direction he provided them. We are better for having known him and will miss him immensely.”

The Gamecock football program gives the “Harold White GPA Award” annually to team members recognized for academic achievement.

“Coach” White was recognized as a pioneer of integration during the Gamecock Athletics 50th anniversary of desegregation in November 2013, “Embracing Change. Fulfilling the Dream.” At that time, White said, “The joy of my career with the University of South Carolina Athletics Department was that I had the opportunity to help so many youngsters – black, white and whatever color it may be.”

“Harold was a pioneer as well as a mentor and father-type figure to many Gamecock student-athletes, across all sports,” said Charles Waddell , Deputy Athletics Director. “His impact on USC Athletics is tremendous.”

A native of Columbia, White received his bachelor’s degree in physical education from South Carolina State College in 1963. He graduated from C.A. Johnson High School in Columbia and was inducted into the Richland County School District One Hall of Fame in 2015.

White is survived by his wife, Lilly Mozella Hodges White, two daughters and four grandchildren.

