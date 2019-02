Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed by a vehicle on Old Frink Street

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday.

Investigators say the collision occurred on Old Frink Street near Bell Street around 7 p.m.

According to authorities, a truck hit the pedestrian on the roadway.

Troopers say the truck driver didn’t suffer any injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.