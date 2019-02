Local elementary held conference to show young male students on how to be “Gentlemen for a Day”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – At Greenview Elementary School this morning, students took part in the “Gentleman for a Day Leadership Conference”.

The conference is meant to build character, self-esteem, social skills, and academics in young men.

Event organizers say in addition to academics, students need to know basics like, how to tie a tie or shake someone’s hand properly.