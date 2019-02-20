South Carolina sentencing reform bill still work in progress

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina lawmakers have heard from supporters and critics of proposed legislation to reform South Carolina’s prison system.

Members of a House subcommittee on Wednesday heard from law enforcement officials, crime victims and their family members about a bill that calls for automatic release on parole for individuals who commit nonviolent crimes and meet certain conditions.

It would also remove mandatory minimum sentences.

Members of law enforcement said they understand the intentions of the bill, but several said they fear the impact of the current bill and said they want to work possible changes.

Republican Representative Chris Murphy of North Charleston said law enforcement officials had ample opportunities to participate in discussions while lawmakers were drafting the proposal.

No action was taken on the bill.