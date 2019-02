Sumter police searching for suspect for stealing ATV’s at sports store

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department needs the public help identifying an ATV thief.

It happened at Extreme Sports on Wesmark Boulevard. The surveillance video is from January 13th.

The suspect entered the back storage lot and wheeled out an ATV. Authorities say two others ATV’s were taken the night before.

If you any information on this crime, called Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.