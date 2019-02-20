Tax expert explains what affects tax overhaul will have on tax filing

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Tax expert, Kadenia Javis from Javis Financial Services stops by Good Morning Columbia to explain the impacts 2017 Tax Overhaul, and what those changes could mean for tax payers.

Among those changes, tax payers will no longer be able to deduct “entertainment” as a business expense, renovations or upgrades of personal properties (aside from rental properties), and moving costs have also been eliminated.

If you have any questions

click here to visit Javis Financial Services’ website or call (803)419-1001