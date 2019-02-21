Deputies: Ongoing investigation of a suspicious person in Lake Katherine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department is investigation a suspicious person in the Lake Katherine area.

A female reports that she noticed a suspicious male who appeared to be following her as she jogged along the 1900 block of Shady Lane at approximately 6:00 a.m. on February 19, 2019.

She adds that as she changed direction and locations, he continued to follow her and began running towards her. Feeling uncomfortable, the female flagged down a nearby motorist and was driven away from the area and called 9-1-1.

CPD officers circulated the area but did not find the man who may have left in what appeared to be a silver Hyundai Elantra.

The suspicious person is described as being a white male with a slender build, last seen wearing a black mask covering his nose and mouth, and a white long-sleeve shirt with dark pants.

CPD Investigators need to speak with the male to gather additional information regarding the incident.