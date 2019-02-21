Hootie and the Blowfish add third Columbia Show on upcoming tour

Rob Dew,

Hootie and the Blowfish Tour Logo 2019

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Due to what Colonial Life Arena calls “overwhelming demand”  Hootie and the Blowfish have added a third Columbia appearance to their Group Therapy tour.

Darius Rucker and co. will appear at CLA on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The group is also performing at the arena on the following Thursday and Friday.

Tickets for the Wednesday show will go on sale March 1st for the general public.

Tickets for the previously scheduled shows are available now on www.livenation.com

