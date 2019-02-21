Isley Brothers host a Master Class for Richland One students at Eau Claire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Isley Brothers, members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, hosted a Master Class for Richland One and surrounding district students at Eau Claire High School today.

The Master Class was held in partnership between Richland One and the Auntie Karen Foundation in conjunction with the Foundation’s “Legends Of…” concert series.

Previous Master Classes have featured other legendary artists including Sheila E., Al Jarreau, Chaka Khan, Jonathan Butler and Gladys Knight.

The Isley Brothers will perform at the Koger Center for the Arts on tomorrow (Friday, February 22). The concert is set to begin at 8 p.m.

For more information about the Karen Foundation or tickets for the concert, visit www.kogercenterforthearts.com/event.php?id=686