Lexington basketball coach Bailey Harris stepping down

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Lexington basketball coach Bailey Harris is stepping down at the end of the season, ABC Columbia confirmed Thursday.

The Wildcats coach has been at Lexington since 1987 and guided the school to six state championships, winning two.

Harris is the sixth-most winningest basketball coach in South Carolina history and has his Wildcats in the lower state final against Berkeley Saturday in Florence. Lexington is 29-0, a school record.