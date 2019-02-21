SC resident wins $275k in a scratch-off, plans to take children on vacation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A Chesnee resident tried their best to remain cool and in control after winning $275,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The winner plans to pay off their credit cards and start a trust fund for their kids after scratching off the $275,000 win on a Lucky Numbers ticket they purchased at the Hot Spot #3005 located on Hampton Street in Chesnee.

“This year I can take my kids somewhere nice for a vacation,” the winner said.

The Lucky Numbers ticket is one of the Lottery’s Gigantix® tickets which are over twice the size of a regular lottery ticket and offer larger top prizes than most $10 scratchers.

Five top prizes of $275,000 remain in the $10 Lucky Numbers game, at odds of 1 in 750,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, Hot Spot #3005 in Chesnee received a commission of $2,750.