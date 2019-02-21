Senate President creates new Santee Cooper study committee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The president of the South Carolina Senate has created another committee to decide what to do with a state-owned utility.

Senate President Harvey Peeler said Thursday the Select Committee on Santee Cooper will start its work with no set goal for Santee Cooper except protecting taxpayers.

Santee Cooper is $8 billion in debt, much of that from work on two failed nuclear reactors that never generated power.

Lawmakers are considering whether to sell the utility, have someone else run it or continue as it is.

Nine senators _ five Republicans and four Democrats _ are on the committee.

It isn’t clear what the new committee means for the fate of a joint House-Senate committee that worked with consultants and determined bids that would buy Santee Cooper and eliminate its debt.