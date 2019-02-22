AG files superseding indictment against Fmr. Solicitor Johnson

Rob Dew,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The state Attorney General’s office announced a new indictment Friday against former 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson and one of his employees.
Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a superseding indictment against Johnson which alleging public corruption and adding a charge of obtaining goods through false pretenses.
Among the charges in the indictment, while serving as Solicitor Johnson and his employee Nicole Holland used money seized from drug arrests to pay off their personal credit card bills.
Johnson and Holland were already facing a litany of state and federal charges in connection with the use of public funds for their own personal use.

You can read the indictment here.

