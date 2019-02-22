Cardinal Newman girls run past Porter Gaud for return trip to SCISA title

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) — Cardinal Newman will make a return trip to the 3A SCISA Championship Saturday night, following a 59-38 win over Porter Gaud Friday in the semifinals.

USC target Ashlyn Watkins nearly had a triple double; she finished with 9 points, 17 rebounds and 10 blocks.

The night was also special for Audrey Meyers, who scored a game-high 26, on her way to over 1,000 points in her career.

The Cardinals now face Northwood for the SCISA title at 6:30 p.m. in the Sumter Civic Center.

