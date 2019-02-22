Fmr. Richland County deputy terminated and arrested on charges for assault and battery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces the arrest of former deputy Cameron James Duecker for Assault and Battery 3rd degree.

On Feb. 6, 2019, a supervisor was reviewing use-of-force actions by deputies under his command. As a result of the review, the supervisor brought an incident to the attention of command staff and an investigation was initiated.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division determined that on Feb. 1, 2019, Duecker was dispatched to a home in the Irmo area for a dispute over a vehicle. While attempting to affect an arrest, Duecker excessively used his Tazer on the home’s occupant.

On Feb. 13, 2019, Duecker was suspended without pay pending review of the case by the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

After consultation with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor, Duecker was charged with Assault and Battery 3rd Degree. He turned himself on Friday, Feb. 22, to investigators, and was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Duecker had been employed with the department since April 2017.

“I’m very disappointed by this deputy’s actions,” said Sheriff Lott. “I expect more from my deputies. Let his arrest be a message to him and the citizens of Richland County that I will not tolerate this kind of behavior and no one is above the law.”

Sheriff Lott would like to thank the supervisor for doing the right thing and proactively reviewing use-of-force actions.

Sheriff Lott will also recommend revocation of Duecker’s certification to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, effectively ending his career in law enforcement.