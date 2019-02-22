Horry County man charged with attempted murder after assaulting two people with a tire iron, deputies say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg deputies say a Horry County man has been charged after a man and a woman were beaten in the face with a tire iron.

Thomas Jordan Hill, 36, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping and two counts of possession of a weapon during a crime.

During a hearing on Friday, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Victim’s Advocate Director told the court the victims remained hospitalized with their injuries, the female having suffered multiple facial fractures, including a broken nose.

The court has denied bond on all charges.

Orangeburg deputies responded to a location on Theater Road near Holly Hill early Thursday morning after a witness reported seeing a man with severe injuries lying in the roadway.

The man said he had been attacked by a man wielding a tire iron in the attack who beat the man about the face and head, according to the report.

The man told deputies Hill was possibly on “some bad drugs,” and that he was attempting to get Hill away from the illegal narcotics.

Deputies located the man’s truck in a ditch further down Theater Drive after the man said Hill had taken it.

As deputies approached the truck, they heard Hill yelling and then a woman screaming. The man holding the woman was eventually dragged form the truck and the woman freed.

The woman said Hill had stated he was going to sexually assault her, and was in the process of driving her to another location when the truck became stuck.

She said Hill had also beat her in the face with the tire iron and used a syringe to stab her multiple times, the report states.