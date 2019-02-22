Inmate charged with murder after strangling cellmate, report says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A South Carolina inmate is being charged with murder after another inmate was found dead in his cell, says SC Department of Corrections.

Walter M. Glass, 47, was charged with murder in the death of fellow inmate Issac Starke.

Glass attacked Starke by “securing a knotted portion of a bed sheet around the victim’s neck, pinned the victim to the floor with his feet on the victim’s head and chest and pulling the sheet to strangle the victim.”

Starke was found unresponsive in his cell at Broad River Correctional Institution January 6.